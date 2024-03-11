USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Visalia, California, signals distances to the Lewis and Clarke-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) from the midships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a replenishment-at-sea while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)
|03.10.2024
|03.14.2024 21:16
|8289319
|240310-N-PA311-1023
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|VISALIA, CA, US
