    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Mar. 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Visalia, California, signals distances to the Lewis and Clarke-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) from the midships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a replenishment-at-sea while operating in the East China Sea, Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8289319
    VIRIN: 240310-N-PA311-1023
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: VISALIA, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 4 of 4], by SN Lillian Olen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    UNREP
    First to Fight

