    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 16th Special Operations Squadron Airmen check the flightline before take off for the JOCKEY-14 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 14, 2024. JOCKEY-14 was the tactical callsign for the crew of an AC-130H Spectre gunship, assigned to the 16 SOS, which crashed off the coast of Malindi, Kenya, on March 14, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    27 SOW
    16 SOS
    AC-130J
    JOCKEY 14

