AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Air Force 16th Special Operations Squadron Airmen check the flightline before take off for the JOCKEY-14 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 14, 2024. JOCKEY-14 was the tactical callsign for the crew of an AC-130H Spectre gunship, assigned to the 16 SOS, which crashed off the coast of Malindi, Kenya, on March 14, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

