    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 16th Special Operations Squadron passes over the JOCKEY-14 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 14, 2024. The ceremony represented the continuing legacy of JOCKEY-14 and honored the fallen crew members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:25
    Photo ID: 8289128
    VIRIN: 240314-F-LD788-1263
    Resolution: 6237x4158
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    27 SOW
    16 SOS
    AC-130J
    JOCKEY 14

