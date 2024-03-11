Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Madeline Mearsch, 16th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship pilot, performs a flyover for the JOCKEY-14 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 14, 2024. The flyover represented the continuing legacy of JOCKEY-14 and honored the fallen, following Air Commando tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:26
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    27 SOW
    16 SOS
    AC-130J
    JOCKEY 14

