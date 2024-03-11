U.S. Air Force Capt. Madeline Mearsch, 16th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship pilot, performs a flyover for the JOCKEY-14 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 14, 2024. The flyover represented the continuing legacy of JOCKEY-14 and honored the fallen, following Air Commando tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)
AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony
