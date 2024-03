U.S. Army Sgt. David Schubert, a combat medic specialist representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, swims during a portion of the Combat Water Survival Test (CSWT) event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Cumming Aquatic Center, Cumming, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

