Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Water Survival Test [Image 2 of 4]

    Combat Water Survival Test

    CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Maysonet, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, swims during a portion of the Combat Water Survival Test (CSWT) event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Cumming Aquatic Center, Cumming, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 18:02
    Photo ID: 8288872
    VIRIN: 240314-A-PX855-5567
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: CUMMING, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Water Survival Test [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Water Survival Test
    Combat Water Survival Test
    Combat Water Survival Test
    Combat Water Survival Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT