Competitors of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition are sprayed down before entering the pool during the Combat Water Survival Test (CWST) at Cumming Aquatic Center, Cumming, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Location: CUMMING, GA, US