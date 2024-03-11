CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Tactical Air Control Party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, detain a simulated Airman in crisis as part of a field training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing, in Peoria, Illinois, March 6, 2024. The detainee fought with the other trauma victim during the exercise and had to be detained as part of the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

