Tactical Air Control Party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, transport simulated injured trauma victims to safety during a field training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 6, 2024. The simulated victims were moved to safety away from view of attacking forces to have their wounds treated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8288606
|VIRIN:
|240306-Z-CB035-1234
|Resolution:
|4273x3560
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
