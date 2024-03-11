Tactical Air Control Party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, transport simulated injured trauma victims to safety during a field training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 6, 2024. The simulated victims were moved to safety away from view of attacking forces to have their wounds treated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 14:55 Photo ID: 8288606 VIRIN: 240306-Z-CB035-1234 Resolution: 4273x3560 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.