CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Tactical Air Control Party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, apply bandages to an injured victim missing an eye during a training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 6, 2024. The training exercised Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which is a field-based medical treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)
