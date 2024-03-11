Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 1 of 3]

    CERFP evaluates TACPs on Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, apply bandages to an injured victim missing an eye during a training exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 6, 2024. The training exercised Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which is a field-based medical treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 14:55
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Air National Guard
    TACP
    CERFP
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    training

