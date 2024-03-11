Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students [Image 2 of 3]

    NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

    PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Scott Barrett 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Branch, watches as a kindergarten student at Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, listens to ocean sounds during the STEAM Festival on Feb. 27, 2024. The event invited dozens science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) professionals to showcase their work for students and their families.

