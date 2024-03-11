NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Branch, watches as a kindergarten student at Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, listens to ocean sounds during the STEAM Festival on Feb. 27, 2024. The event invited dozens science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) professionals to showcase their work for students and their families.

