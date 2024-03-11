Dr. Lauren Freeman, a senior oceanographer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, looks on as a kindergarten student at Hathaway Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, simulates a wave motion on a homemade contraption comprised of electrical tape, sticks and gummy bears during the STEAM Festival hosted on Feb. 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8288585
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-DT443-1005
|Resolution:
|1000x1090
|Size:
|1009.7 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, RI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students
