NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

Dr. Lauren Freeman, a senior oceanographer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, looks on as a kindergarten student at Hathaway Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, simulates a wave motion on a homemade contraption comprised of electrical tape, sticks and gummy bears during the STEAM Festival hosted on Feb. 28, 2024.

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Location: PORTSMOUTH, RI, US