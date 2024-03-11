Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students [Image 1 of 3]

    NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

    PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Scott Barrett 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Lauren Freeman, a senior oceanographer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, looks on as a kindergarten student at Hathaway Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, simulates a wave motion on a homemade contraption comprised of electrical tape, sticks and gummy bears during the STEAM Festival hosted on Feb. 28, 2024.

    STEAM
    NUWC Division Newport
    24-08

