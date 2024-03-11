David Hart, a Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport mechanical engineer, U.S. Navy diver and head of the Towed and Deployed Arrays Engineering Branch, helps a first-grade student at Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, lift a diving helmet during the STEAM Festival held on Feb. 27, 2024. Dozens of professionals across various science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields set up small exhibits to showcase their work.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8288587
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-DT443-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x1048
|Size:
|813.99 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, RI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Barrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT