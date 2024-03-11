NUWC Division Newport employees share their STEAM careers with elementary school students

David Hart, a Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport mechanical engineer, U.S. Navy diver and head of the Towed and Deployed Arrays Engineering Branch, helps a first-grade student at Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, lift a diving helmet during the STEAM Festival held on Feb. 27, 2024. Dozens of professionals across various science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields set up small exhibits to showcase their work.

