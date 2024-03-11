USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240305-N-IX647-1028 RED SEA (March 05, 2024) A Seaman steers the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) from the ship’s bridge as it transits the Red Sea, March 5. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

