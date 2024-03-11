USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240305-N-IX647-1014 RED SEA (March 05, 2024) An Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class, stands aft spotter watch in primary flight control aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, March 5. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 03.05.2024