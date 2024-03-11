24th Annual Raincross Trophy

The Air Force Reserve 911th Airlift Wing based at Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania, was awarded the 2023 Raincross Trophy which represents the best unit in 4th Air Force, at the 24th Annual Raincross Dinner in Riverside, California, March 6, 2024. Flanking the recipients of the award is Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander, 4th Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Cammarata)

