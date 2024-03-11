Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th Annual Raincross Trophy [Image 6 of 6]

    24th Annual Raincross Trophy

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Stanley Thompson 

    4th Air Force

    The Air Force Reserve 911th Airlift Wing based at Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania, was awarded the 2023 Raincross Trophy which represents the best unit in 4th Air Force, at the 24th Annual Raincross Dinner in Riverside, California, March 6, 2024. Flanking the recipients of the award is Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander, 4th Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Cammarata)

    IMAGE INFO

    GALLERY

    Fourth Air Force Innovation Excellence Trophy
    Fourth Air Force Medical Excellence Trophy
    Technical Sergeant Anthony C. Campbell Trophy
    Aircrew Excellence Trophy
    Chief Master Sergeant James K. Clouse Trophy
    24th Annual Raincross Trophy

    TAGS

    Riverside California
    Fourth Air Force
    4th Air Force
    2024
    Raincross Award

