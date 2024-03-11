The Air Force Reserve 512th Maintenance Group based at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, was awarded the 2023 Chief Master Sergeant James K. Clouse Trophy which represents the best unit in 4th Air Force, at the 24th Annual Raincross Dinner in Riverside, California, March 6, 2024. Flanking the recipients of the award is Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander, 4th Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Cammarata)

