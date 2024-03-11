The Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing based at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, was awarded the 2023 Fourth Air Force Aircrew Excellence Trophy which represents the best unit in 4th Air Force, at the 24th Annual Raincross Dinner in Riverside, California, March 6, 2024. Flanking the recipients of the award is Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, commander, 4th Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Cammarata)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:26 Photo ID: 8286954 VIRIN: 240307-O-EB503-4337 Resolution: 6313x3551 Size: 10.08 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircrew Excellence Trophy [Image 6 of 6], by Stanley Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.