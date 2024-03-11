Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborating for Global Health Security: The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Strengthens Partnership with Ghana [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of Accra, Ghana, Dr. Seth Offei Addo PhD, met with Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, Officer in Charge of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) Jacksonville, Florida during his visit to discuss future research collaborations such as potential Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), March 6, 2024. Addo's visit stems from a long-standing partnership in the fight against malaria. In 2021, NECE in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Police Service (GPS), and Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR), established the Ghana Armed Forces Entomology Center of Excellence (GECE). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John So).

    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
