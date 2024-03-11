Collaborating for Global Health Security: The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Strengthens Partnership with Ghana

Courtesy Photo | Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of Accra, Ghana, Dr. Seth Offei Addo PhD, met with Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, Officer in Charge of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) Jacksonville, Florida during his visit to discuss future research collaborations such as potential Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), March 6, 2024. Addo's visit stems from a long-standing partnership in the fight against malaria. In 2021, NECE in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Police Service (GPS), and Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR), established the Ghana Armed Forces Entomology Center of Excellence (GECE). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John So). see less | View Image Page

Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of Accra, Ghana, Dr. Seth Offei Addo PhD, visited the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Jacksonville, Florida to discuss future research collaborations such as potential Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), March 6, 2024.



Addo’s visit stems from the Department of Defense's Global Health Engagement (GHE) initiatives and was coordinated by Global Health Operations (GHO), which aims to foster military-to-military and civilian international collaborations to enhance global interoperability. GHO proactively pursues new opportunities for Global Health Security Cooperation to recognize and address disease risks among deployed personnel.



“NECE’s longstanding relationship with Ghana is proof that collaborative efforts lead to enduring partnerships,” said Lt. j.g. John So, NECE’s Department Head of Global Health Operations.



This long-standing partnership was integrated into the Africa Malaria Task Force (AMTF) founded by U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) in 2011 with the goal to strengthen surveillance, control, and pathogen detection capabilities for malaria vectors. NECE in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Police Service (GPS), and Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR), established the Ghana Armed Forces Entomology Center of Excellence (GECE). This operation was part of a multi-year, Global Health Engagement Research Initiative (GHERI) project managed by the Center of Global Health Engagement that focuses on research topics in support of operational efforts that will meet the needs of the Joint Forces. Addo was a participant an operational entomology field exchange along with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) that took place in 2020 at NECE, an additional part of the project.



During his visit, NECE personnel briefed Addo on ongoing research projects and provided him a tour of their facility showcasing their Insecticide Resistance Response System (IRRS) laboratory. The IRRS uses advanced technology called next generation sequencing (NGS) to help create tests that can be used in the field. It also helps identify changes in ticks and mosquitoes that make them resistant to insecticides.



NECE personnel also highlighted the Remote Emerging Disease Intelligence-Network (REDI-NET), a comprehensive, long-term endeavor which is being done in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame. The purpose is to improve the accuracy and timeliness of the ‘data-to-decision’ pipeline, from detection, prediction and containment of potentially emergent zoonosis which is a disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals.



“It was great having to tour NECE and learning about the major impact on global health,” said Addo. “I look forward to future collaborations and having the chance to get some work done in the new molecular lab.”



NECE is the Navy and Marine Corps’ Center of Excellence for operational entomology located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. NECE’s unique DoD mission is to develop and evaluate novel products, pesticides, and technologies to better protect deployed forces from vectors of disease. NECE also provides operational medical entomology and pest management training to DOD military and civilian personnel and is the program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management. NECE plays a key role in supporting national strategic interests though engagement and exchange with foreign health and military partners.



