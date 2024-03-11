Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborating for Global Health Security: The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Strengthens Partnership with Ghana [Image 1 of 2]

    Collaborating for Global Health Security: The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Strengthens Partnership with Ghana

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    During his visit to The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of Accra, Ghana, Dr. Seth Offei Addo PhD was given a tour of NECE, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL, March 6, 2024. The purpose of Addo's visit was to discuss future research collaborations such as potential Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS). During his visit he was presented with ongoing projects to include work using the Insecticide Resistance Response System (IRRS). Pictured is Jessy Motes, Microbiologist of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), who is using the IRRS which uses advanced technology called next generation sequencing (NGS) to help create tests that can be used in the field. It also helps identify changes in ticks and mosquitoes that make them resistant to insecticides. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John So).

    #Entomology
    #NECE
    #Partnership
    #Ghana
    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC

