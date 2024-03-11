During his visit to The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Principal Research Assistant, Parasitology Department, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of Accra, Ghana, Dr. Seth Offei Addo PhD was given a tour of NECE, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL, March 6, 2024. The purpose of Addo's visit was to discuss future research collaborations such as potential Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS). During his visit he was presented with ongoing projects to include work using the Insecticide Resistance Response System (IRRS). Pictured is Jessy Motes, Microbiologist of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), who is using the IRRS which uses advanced technology called next generation sequencing (NGS) to help create tests that can be used in the field. It also helps identify changes in ticks and mosquitoes that make them resistant to insecticides. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John So).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8285976 VIRIN: 240306-O-NJ594-5881 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.45 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaborating for Global Health Security: The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Strengthens Partnership with Ghana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.