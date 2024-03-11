VADM Cheever visits AIMD Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, listens to Sailors assigned to Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. Cheever visited AIMD as part of his tours at NAS Sigonella to speak to Sailors about ways to improve work conditions to increase warfighting efficacy. Cheever was visiting NAS Sigonella to tour various hangar spaces, speak with Sailors, and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hangar opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

