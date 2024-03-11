FORCM Haka visits AIMD Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Force Master Chief Jason Haka (left), Force Master Chief, Commander, Naval Air Forces speaks with Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Justin Vasquez, a Sailor assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD), at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. Haka visited AIMD as part of his tours at NAS Sigonella to speak to Sailors about ways to improve work conditions to increase warfighting efficacy. Haka visited NAS Sigonella to tour various hangar spaces, speak with Sailors, and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hangar opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

