    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Cheever visits AIMD Sigonella [Image 1 of 4]

    VADM Cheever visits AIMD Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2024) - Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks with Sailors assigned to Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, March 2, 2024. Cheever visited AIMD as part of his tours at NAS Sigonella to speak to Sailors about ways to improve work conditions to increase warfighting efficacy. Cheever visited NAS Sigonella to tour various hangar spaces, speak with Sailors, and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hangar opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8285928
    VIRIN: 240302-N-AN659-3003
    Resolution: 1500x1002
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Cheever visits AIMD Sigonella [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Naval Air Forces
    CNAF
    AIMD Sigonella
    Daniel Cheever

