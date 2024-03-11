Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s World-Class Athletes & Future Olympians Visit Promising High School Athletes, NCWA Tourney [Image 1 of 2]

    SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La.—— Two U.S. Army Soldiers from the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) will meet promising Baton Rouge area high school athletes and attend the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s (NCWA), 2024 National Championship March 14 – 16.

    WCAP athletes, Spc. Brenda Reyna and Spc. Britton Holmes appear at the event on: March 14, Thursday from 8a.m.-5p.m.; March 1, Friday from 8a.m.-7p.m.; and March 16, Saturday from 9a.m. - 6p.m. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8285744
    VIRIN: 240313-D-CC745-2658
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 232.77 KB
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s World-Class Athletes & Future Olympians Visit Promising High School Athletes, NCWA Tourney [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national
    championship
    Louisiana
    Army
    World Class athlete

