    Army’s World-Class Athletes & Future Olympians Visit Promising High School Athletes, NCWA Tourney

    SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La.—— Two U.S. Army Soldiers from the World-Class Athletes Program (WCAP) will meet promising Baton Rouge area high school athletes and attend the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s (NCWA), 2024 National Championship March 14 – 16.

    WCAP athletes, Spc. Brenda Reyna and Spc. Britton Holmes appear at the event on: March 14, Thursday from 8a.m.-5p.m.; March 15, Friday from 8a.m.-7p.m.; and March 16, Saturday from 9a.m. - 6p.m.

    Reyna and Holmes are set to visit the Wrestling Teams of Lutcher High School and Live Oak High School March 14.

    Both Soldiers are part of the Army’s WCAP, which enables top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their Nation’s military.

    “I chose wrestling over other sports because it is one of the most humbling sports that challenges me as an individual everyday,” Holmes said.

    WCAP members train and compete throughout the year, aiming for the Olympics and Paralympic Games, and support recruiting efforts of the same elite talent.

    “I am blessed to be in this position and look forward to making my country proud through the sport I love,” Reyna said.

    After joining the unit, they train with elite civilian and military coaches, and keep current on all their Army requirements.

    For details about times each high school will be visited to schedule interview, contact Capt. Edwin Medina, edwin.m.medina.mil@army.mil or (504) 813-2177, or our office usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.

    -30-

