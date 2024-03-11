U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brennen Ryken, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron aerospace engine mechanic, center, stands with Col. Amy Meier, acting deputy commander, left, and Senior Airman Ryan Pedersen, 79th RGS engine mechanic, right, at the 2024 Military Appreciation Concert in Tucson, Ariz., March 8, 2024. Ryken was recognized for his attention to detail identifying a problem with an engine that saved the Air Force $100,000 in replacement costs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

