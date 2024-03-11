Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Concert [Image 1 of 4]

    Military Appreciation Concert

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    355th Wing

    Jay Bickley, President of the DM50 nonprofit volunteer group, introduces Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leadership at the 2024 Military Appreciation Concert in Tucson, Ariz., March 8, 2024. DM50 has raised more than $1.5 million for initiatives to improve the quality of life of DM Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8285725
    VIRIN: 240308-Z-LJ558-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Military Appreciation Concert [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DM50
    55thRSG
    79thRSG

