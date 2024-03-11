Jay Bickley, President of the DM50 nonprofit volunteer group, introduces Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leadership at the 2024 Military Appreciation Concert in Tucson, Ariz., March 8, 2024. DM50 has raised more than $1.5 million for initiatives to improve the quality of life of DM Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8285725
|VIRIN:
|240308-Z-LJ558-1074
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Concert [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
