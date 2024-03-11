Jay Bickley, President of the DM50 nonprofit volunteer group, introduces Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leadership at the 2024 Military Appreciation Concert in Tucson, Ariz., March 8, 2024. DM50 has raised more than $1.5 million for initiatives to improve the quality of life of DM Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

