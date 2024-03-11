Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Concert [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Appreciation Concert

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Meier 355th Wing acting deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, introduce Airmen recognized at the 2024 Military Appreciation Concert in Tucson, Ariz., March 8, 2024. Meier and Becker recognized two exceptional Airmen for their distinguished dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    This work, Military Appreciation Concert [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DM50
    55thRSG
    79thRSG

