Capt. Sarah Gregory, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, conducts preflight procedures before departing for a routine flight at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. Women’s History Month is celebrated around the world to recognize the achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political affiliations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 02:14 Photo ID: 8284692 VIRIN: 240311-F-DU706-1232 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.34 MB Location: TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of the Wolf Pack: 1A Pilot [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.