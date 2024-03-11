Capt. Sarah Gregory, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, conducts a preflight procedures before flight departure at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. Women’s History Month is celebrated around the world to recognize the achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political affiliations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8284689
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-DU706-1187
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women of the Wolf Pack: 1A Pilot [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT