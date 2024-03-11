Women of the Wolf Pack: 1A Pilot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THAILAND

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Sarah Gregory, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, fastens flight gear before departing for a routine flight at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 11, 2024. The U.S. Air Force recognizes Women’s History Month each year to honor the women, past and present, who have contributed to the service’s success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

