    Juvats ‘crush’ Cobra Gold 24 [Image 2 of 4]

    Juvats ‘crush’ Cobra Gold 24

    THAILAND

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 80th Fighter Squadron strike a ‘Crush ‘Em’ pose for a group photo in front of two F-16 Fighting Falcons during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 7, 2024. The 80th Fighter Squadron was tasked with providing aerial support for Cobra Gold 24, demonstrating the United States' commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:11
    Photo ID: 8284629
    VIRIN: 240307-F-TG061-1029
    Resolution: 6831x3653
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juvats ‘crush’ Cobra Gold 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Cobra Gold
    80th Fighter Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    CG24

