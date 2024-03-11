Airmen with the 80th Fighter Squadron stand at parade rest in front of two F-16 Fighting Falcons during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 7, 2024. The 80th Fighter Squadron was tasked with providing aerial support for Cobra Gold 24, demonstrating the United States' commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:11 Photo ID: 8284628 VIRIN: 240307-F-TG061-1016 Resolution: 6225x3319 Size: 3.49 MB Location: TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juvats ‘crush’ Cobra Gold 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.