MANILA, Philippines (March 3, 2024) – Electronic Technician 2nd Class Chase McDonald, from Forest Grove, Oregon, acts as a lookout aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), during a Sea and Anchor detail as the ship departs Manila, Philippines, March 3. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 22:33
|Photo ID:
|8284610
|VIRIN:
|240303-N-KY377-1007
|Resolution:
|1796x1197
|Size:
|993.85 KB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Hometown:
|FOREST GROVE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts Sea and Anchor Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
