    USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts Sea and Anchor Operations [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts Sea and Anchor Operations

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MANILA, Philippines (March 3, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaeleigh Labish, from Cambridge, Ohio, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) provides lookout during a Sea and Anchor detail in Manila, Philippines, March 3. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 22:33
    Photo ID: 8284606
    VIRIN: 240303-N-KY377-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Hometown: CAMBRIDGE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts Sea and Anchor Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Manila
    sea and anchor
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Philippines
    USS Mobile
    LCS 26

