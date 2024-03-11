Iron Fist 24: ROC Walk aboard the USS America

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, left, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji, the commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, discuss the course of action during a rehearsal of concept walk for Iron Fist 24, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Western Pacific, March 10, 2023. The ROC walk was conducted to review roles and responsibilities of all the units participating in Iron Fist 24 missions. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

