Iron Fist 24: ROC Walk aboard the USS America

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Aaron Davidson, fire support coordinator with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs U.S. Marines and service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, during a rehearsal of concept walk for Iron Fist 24, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Western Pacific, March 10, 2023. The ROC walk was conducted to review roles and responsibilities of all the units participating in Iron Fist 24 missions. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

