    Iron Fist 24: ROC Walk aboard the USS America [Image 5 of 7]

    Iron Fist 24: ROC Walk aboard the USS America

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Ryuichi Katafuchi, left, and Capt. Toshiyuki Kobayashi, right, both service member with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, brief U.S. Marines and service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, during a rehearsal of concept walk for Iron Fist 24, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Western Pacific, March 10, 2023. The ROC walk was conducted to review roles and responsibilities of all the units participating in Iron Fist 24 missions. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

    Japan
    Allies
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

