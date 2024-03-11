Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5]

    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Shepard, 563rd Rescue Group non-commissioned officer in charge of mobility, wears a M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2024. Shepard attended a new equipment training course for the M69 mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    gas mask
    davis-monthan
    new equipment training
    m69 respirator mask
    m69 mask

