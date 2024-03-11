U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Shepard, 563rd Rescue Group non-commissioned officer in charge of mobility, wears a M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2024. Shepard attended a new equipment training course for the M69 mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8284053
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-VP642-1100
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
