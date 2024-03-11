U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melodee Arevalo, 755th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, uses a system communication and oxygen tester at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2024. The SCOT was designed to test the efficiency of life support equipment, such as the M69 mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:01 Photo ID: 8284052 VIRIN: 240305-F-VP642-1078 Resolution: 4549x3027 Size: 2.03 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.