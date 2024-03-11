Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 3 of 5]

    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alberto Ramos, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, wears a M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2024. Ramos attended a new equipment training course featuring the M69 respirator mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8284051
    VIRIN: 240305-F-VP642-1073
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan
    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan
    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan
    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan
    M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gas mask
    davis-monthan
    new equipment training
    m69 respirator mask
    m69 mask

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT