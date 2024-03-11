U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alberto Ramos, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, wears a M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2024. Ramos attended a new equipment training course featuring the M69 respirator mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
This work, M69 Mask Modernization at Davis-Monthan [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
