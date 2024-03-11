Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Einbender, chief of dental services assigned to the 4MDG, and Master Sgt. Christina Howard, First Sergeant assigned to the 4th Medical Group, attended a mental health symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2024. The training had a variety of mental health resources from the Mental Health office, Family Advocacy Program and Air Force Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment, which helped educate base leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

