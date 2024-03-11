Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Einbender, chief of dental services assigned to the 4MDG, and Master Sgt. Christina Howard, First Sergeant assigned to the 4th Medical Group, attended a mental health symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2024. The training had a variety of mental health resources from the Mental Health office, Family Advocacy Program and Air Force Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment, which helped educate base leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

