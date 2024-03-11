Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to base leaders during a mental health leadership training hosted at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2024. The training educated base leadership on the importance of Airman Comprehensive Fitness and available mental health resources across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)
|02.22.2024
|03.12.2024 15:37
|8283865
|240222-F-QO031-1003
|6048x4024
|9.26 MB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|3
|0
