    Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, 4th Medical Group commander, speaks to base leaders during a mental health symposium hosted at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 22, 2024. The training educated base leadership on the importance of Airman Comprehensive Fitness and available mental health resources across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8283867
    VIRIN: 240222-F-QO031-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
    This work, Seymour Johnson hosts Mental Health Training [Image 6 of 6], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

