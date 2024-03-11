U.S. Air Force Capt. Natan Cohen, 563rd Operations Support Squadron A3 director and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft pilot, trains with the new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6 2024. The new equipment training provided aircrew real-time experience with the new M69 respirator masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8283658
|VIRIN:
|240306-Z-LJ558-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 563rd OSS Mask Modernization [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT