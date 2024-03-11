Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization [Image 3 of 3]

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Natan Cohen, 563rd Operations Support Squadron A3 director and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft pilot, trains with the new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6 2024. The new equipment training provided aircrew real-time experience with the new M69 respirator masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8283658
    VIRIN: 240306-Z-LJ558-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 563rd OSS Mask Modernization [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization
    563rd OSS Mask Modernization
    563rd OSS Mask Modernization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    AFE
    HC-130J
    JSAM
    563rd OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT