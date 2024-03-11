563rd OSS Mask Modernization

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trinity Bowling, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, trains with the new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6, 2024. During the new equipment training, Bowling learned that the M69 helps protect members in environments with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear agents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US