    563rd OSS Mask Modernization [Image 1 of 3]

    563rd OSS Mask Modernization

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Bartley, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, wears a new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6, 2024. The M69 was built to protect Airmen in environments with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear agents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    CBRN
    Davis-Monthan
    AFE
    563rd OSS

