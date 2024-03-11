U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Bartley, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, wears a new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft respirator mask at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6, 2024. The M69 was built to protect Airmen in environments with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear agents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:06 Photo ID: 8283656 VIRIN: 240306-Z-LJ558-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.04 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 563rd OSS Mask Modernization [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.