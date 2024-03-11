Tech. Sgt. Cristian Marulanda, a defender with the 105th Base Defense Group, performs a rope climb as part of the qualification test for the Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course at West Point, New York February 28, 2024. The Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course is a specialized course held in Manaus, Brazil and is designed to train foreign military in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8283404
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-CK960-5501
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|810.87 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick Espeut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT