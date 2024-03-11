105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course

Tech. Sgt. Cristian Marulanda, a defender with the 105th Base Defense Group, performs a rope climb as part of the qualification test for the Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course at West Point, New York February 28, 2024. The Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course is a specialized course held in Manaus, Brazil and is designed to train foreign military in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

