105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Cozart, a defender with the 105th Base Defense Group, performs the swimming portion of the qualification test for the Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course at at West Point, New York February 28, 2024. The Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course is a specialized course held in Manaus, Brazil and is designed to train foreign military in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

